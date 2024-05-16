Interior Minister expresses grief over the loss of precious human lives

Interior Minister expresses grief over the loss of precious human lives

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the overturning of a boat in the Jhelum River at Nurpur Miran near Mandi Bahauddin.
In his condolence message on Thursday, the minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of four children and two women of the same family in the tragic incident,” he said.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services