Interior Minister condoles death of Haji Nawaz Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday condoled the death of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar.

He visited the house of Nawaz Khokhar and condoled with his son Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar over sad demise.

The minister said that he had relations with Haji Nawaz Khokhar for last four decades and found him very caring and pro- poor person.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.