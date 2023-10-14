ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Interior minister condemns tragic incident of killing 6 laborers in Turbat

Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat, Balochistan.

He, expressing condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said neither Baloch, nor Punjabi, but terrorists had martyred Pakistanis.

Praying for martyrs, the minister said the state stood with the oppressed and those who shed unjust blood would never be forgiven.

He further said the state would take action against the terrorists with full force.

The minister made it clear that the sad incident was against the Baloch tradition, as they always respected and valued their guests.

