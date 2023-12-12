Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): The caretaker federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

In his message, the minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of the soldiers in the terrorist attack and prayed for the high status of martyrs.

The minister said that the government stands with the families of the martyrs at the time of grief.

He vowed that the terrorists can never succeed in their nefarious aims and the entire nation stands with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Martyrs are our real heroes, their great sacrifices will not go in vain, said the minister adding that the whole world recognizes the eternal sacrifices of the security forces in the war against terrorism.