Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Caretaker Interior and Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Machh on Tuesday.

In his message, the minister said that due to the timely action of the police and security forces, the ill intentions of the terrorists were thwarted.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of 4 youths and two civilians in the terrorist attack.

He presented a salute to the brave sons who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the nation and in the line of duty.

Police and security forces killed 9 terrorists, he said adding that the evil elements will not be allowed to spread chaos in the country.

He said that the Police and security forces are committed to completely eradicating terrorism from society and soon the scourge of terrorism will be eradicated from this holy land.