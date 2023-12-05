Interior Minister condemns Peshawar explosion

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Tuesday strongly condemned the explosion near the school on Warsak Road Babu in Peshawar.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the injuries of innocent children in the blast, adding that no effort should be spared in the treatment of children and other injured.

Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion, especially children, the minister said that Children were the future of this country and they would be protected at any cost.

Terrorists were proving their cowardness by targeting innocent children, the minister said adding that thier cowardly acts could not sabotage peace and prosperity in the country.

He said that the elements involved in the incident were indeed punished and the entire nation was united to eliminate terrorism completely from the country.