Interior Minister condemns attack on army convoy in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of Pakistan Army in Razmak area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two young soldiers in the ambush.

The minister also expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of martyred Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah and Sajid Hussain, and prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the martyrs in the paradise and give patience to the bereaved.

He said that the war against terrorism would continue until the scourge of terrorism was completely eradicated from the country.

He said that the eternal sacrifices of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies were unforgettable as they were determined to root out the menace of terrorism.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs and their families,” the minister said, adding that cowardly acts of terrorists could not demoralize the valiant forces of Pakistan.

“We will not allow the nefarious plot of anti-national elements to sabotage peace and harmony to succeed,” the minister said, adding that terrorists will not find any place to hide.