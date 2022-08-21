Interior Minister clarifies his remarks over comments on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday clarified his statement pertaining to Afghanistan during a press conference here and mentioned that his comments were on aired erroneously.

In a video message issued here, the Minister said, “In my press conference today, my statement was that the allegations levelled against the state of Pakistan by Imran Khan especially related to the drone strike in Afghanistan have not been made by any enemy country and not even Afghanistan.”

He further said, “The word ‘and’ for some reason got slipped or cut off during my statement. I want to clarify that Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim country and we have very cordial relations with them.”