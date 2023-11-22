Interior Minister chairs meeting on ECL

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP): Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet sub-committee on Exit Control List (ECL) in the Ministry of Interior here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar and other officials of the Ministry of Interior and other institutions to review various cases related to ECL.

The sub-committee recommended the inclusion of 41 names in the ECL to be sent by various departments and agencies.

On the recommendation of NAB, 29 people, including Imran Khan, are recommended to be placed on ECL in the 190-million-pound scam.

Thirteen different types of cases were also recommended to be removed from the ECL list.

On the instructions of the judiciary, the names of 7 persons were recommended to be removed from the ECL.

Out of the appeals submitted for revision, the names of 3 persons were recommended to be removed from the ECL.

The recommendations of the sub-committee will be sent to the supervising federal cabinet for final approval.