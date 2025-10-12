Interior minister calls on PM, discusses security, counter-terrorism efforts

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during which detailed discussions were held on the country’s internal security, law and order situation, counter-terrorism efforts, and other key security matters.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister on the overall law and order situation across the country and the measures being undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Interior to strengthen internal security.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Interior Minister and his team, directing that coordinated and effective actions must continue to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Reaffirming his government’s resolve, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that safeguarding the lives and property of the people, upholding the rule of law, and eradicating terrorism remain among the government’s foremost priorities.