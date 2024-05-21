Interior Minister briefed about construction of two underpasses in Islamabad

Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday chairing a high level meeting with Chairman Capital Development Authrority (CDA) Mohammad Ali Randhawa and NESPAK officials, directed to speed up the completion of two underpasses  for a signal-free corridor. 

According to the plan, one underpass will be constructed at Serena Chowk and the other one will be built on Srinagar highway for the convenience of the citizens of Islamabad.
Mohsin Naqvi directed to keep the height of the underpass up to full height and tasked Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to personally look after the project for in-time completion.
Nespak officials briefed the Minister about the initial design of the project.
Mohsin Naqvi ordered to complete the underpasses project in the minimum time.

