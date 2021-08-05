Interior Minister attends Kashmir Solidarity rally

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad attended the Kashmir solidarity rally held in front of the Parliament House on Thursday.

The rally which was also attended by other federal ministers was organized on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, which marked two years of India’s illegal revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, in sheer violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Speakers of the rally assured the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that Pakistan would support them in their struggle for inalienable rights.

Earlier, in a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir is being observed against atrocities being committed by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) specifically after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

The minister said that the decision of observing the Day was made by the government of Pakistan on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan as two years back, the Indian government illegally abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution.

He said that the whole nation expressed solidarity with the struggle of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK for the last 70 years against Indian aggression.