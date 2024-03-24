Interfaith Iftar Dinner: A symbol of unity amidst conclusion of Lent season; says IRCRA president

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) is set to host its annual Interfaith Iftar Dinner on Friday, March 29, at the prestigious Islamabad Club.

IRCRA President Muhammad Israr Madani, in an exclusive talk with APP, said this event would serve as a beacon of religious harmony, fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities.

He emphasized the significance of this event in promoting religious tolerance and bridging differences through dialogue.

He reiterated that such initiatives are integral to creating an environment of mutual respect and understanding among people of different faiths.

Highlighting the international dimension of the event, Israr noted that the Interfaith Iftar Dinner would attract participation from diplomatic communities, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and tolerance on the global stage.

The presence of diplomatic representatives would underscore the country’s efforts to portray a positive image and strengthen its ties with the international community, he added.

Israr also acknowledged the ongoing Lent fasts observed by the Christian community, which culminate on March 30. “The timing of the Interfaith Iftar Dinner holds special significance as it coincides with the conclusion of the Lent period, symbolizing solidarity and unity among followers of different faiths,” he emphasized.

Israr said the event would be an evening of camaraderie and solidarity, as individuals from diverse religious backgrounds would come together to break fast and share in the spirit of Ramazan.

Through such gatherings, he said IRCRA intends to promote the values of tolerance, respect, and cooperation, fostering a culture of peaceful coexistence in Pakistani society and beyond.

Israr said Pakistan continues its journey towards religious harmony and inclusivity, and initiatives like the Interfaith Iftar Dinner would serve as shining examples of the power of dialogue and cooperation in building a more peaceful and prosperous society.