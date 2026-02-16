Intercollegiate Competitions 2026 showcase academic excellence & creativity at IMCG Korang Town

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Intercollegiate Competitions 2026 were successfully organized by Islamabad Model College for Girls, Korang Town, bringing together talented students from various institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for a vibrant display of academic excellence, creativity and innovation.

The day-long event featured a wide range of competitions including Urdu Debate, Winter Delight Cooking, Wall Mural and Science Model presentations, providing students with an engaging platform to showcase their skills in a spirit of healthy competition and collaboration.

Students participated with great enthusiasm, reflecting confidence, teamwork and original thinking throughout the programme.

Renowned poet and educationist, Jaleel Aali graced the occasion as chief guest, while Principal Prof. Munaza Faheem presided over the ceremony.

In the Urdu Debate Competition, IMCG F-11/1 secured first position, followed by IMCG Korang Town in second place, while IMCG Humak received the consolation prize.

In the Winter Delight Cooking Competition, IMCG G-10/2 won first position, IMCG Humak stood second, IMCG F-10/2 secured third, while IMCG Korang Town received the consolation award.

The Wall Mural Competition saw IMCG F-7/4 claim first position, ICG F-6/2 secure second, and IMCG F-10/2 stand third, while consolation prizes were awarded to IMCG F-11/1 and IMCG Korang Town.

In the Science Model Competition, ICG F-6/2 won first position, IMCG I-10/4 secured second, and IMCG F-7/4 (PG) stood third, while IMCG Korang Town received the consolation prize. In Chemistry Models, IMCG Korang Town secured both first and second positions, IMCG G-10/2 achieved third, and IMCG F-7/4 (PG) received consolation.

In Biology, IMCG F-7/4 (St-52) won first position, IMCG G-10/2 stood second, IMCG Korang Town secured third, while ICG F-6/2 received the consolation award.

In Computer Science Model and Presentation, IMCG F-7/4 (PG) claimed first position, IMCG Korang Town secured second and also received a consolation prize.

In Mathematics, IMCG F-7/4 (PG) stood first while IMCG Korang Town achieved second position. In the Computer Science AI Presentation, IMCG G-10/2 won first position, IMCG F-7/4 secured second, and IHEAD F-11/1 obtained third.

Overall, IMCG Korang Town secured the highest points but graciously surrendered the host trophy. The overall winner’s trophy was therefore awarded to IMCG F-7/4 in recognition of their outstanding performance across multiple categories.

The competitions were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges led by Dr. Muhammad Hanif Durad, along with Shanila Ammar Sikandar, Rana Ghazanfer, Prof. Zaka Akbar, Sajid Hassan, Zuhra Zakha, Salma, Geytee Ara Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed Solangi, Nida Aitisam, Sana Mujtaba, Zarin Gul and Sidra Ashraf.

The judges appreciated the high standard of participation and commended the host college for organizing a disciplined and successful intercollegiate event.

At the concluding ceremony, the Principal presented the college insignia to the chief guest and distributed tokens of appreciation to the judges for their valuable contribution.

The programme ended on a note of academic excellence and healthy competition, leaving a lasting impression on students, faculty and guests alike.