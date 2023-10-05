Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

KARACHI, Oct 05 (APP): The Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi said that inter-provincial education conference would be convened in Islamabad on October 16 to devise a national strategy to bring improvement in the education system across the country.

He was addressing the Academia Choice Award 2023 ceremony organized by All Sindh Private School and College Association in collaboration with Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh Education and Literacy Department here to mark the World Teachers’ Day.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that education ministers of all the provinces and other stakeholders would be invited to the conference to brainstorm on the issues facing the education system in the country and to find out consensus based solutions to address them.

Education is the only way to move the country ahead on the path of progress and prosperity and federal and provincial government have to sit together to envisage a reform agenda for enhancing the quality of education and expanding its access to all the citizens, he maintained.

Highlighting the issues in education sector, he urged to enroll over 28 million out of the schoolchildren, improve quality of education and relevant infrastructure, incorporate modern technologies in learning processes, training of teachers and attaching topmost priority to education for reforming the education sector and bringing it at par with developed nations.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that the caretaker government was determined to ameliorate the educational system of the country and he as a minister intended to develop a comprehensive and futurist framework in the regard that could be followed by the coming elected government.

The minister said that he had held meetings with vice chancellors of universities and visited different schools to review the situation and take immediate measures for resolving the issues.

He paid a glowing tribute to all personalities who established educational institutions in Sindh during British rule to educate the youth and said,” We must remember and honour them to acknowledge their remarkable contributions for the development of the nation.”

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar, while addressing on the occasion, said that in the contemporary era competition for development and supremacy of any nation or country takes place in the class room while progress of a class depends on a good teacher. So the day of teachers is actually a day of evolution to a better world, he added.

The CM stressed on the need of devising a sound strategy for education and training of youth said that continuity, resilience and practical steps for improvements of the education sector could help in addressing issued being faced.

Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain said that shortage of able and dedicated teachers has become a global issue as people were quitting the field due to non-availability of proper training and facilities.

Quoting a UNESCO research she said that that 69 million new teachers would be needed by the year 2030 across the world.

She urged that teachers should not assess the student only on the basis of scores obtained in the test but they should try to explore the capabilities and talent of the child.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab speaking at the occasion announced to name different parks and roads of the metropolis after teachers who rendered significant services for nation building by educating the youth.

He invited relevant administrative officers to recommend the names of teachers and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would name the schools, parks, roads and other public places after them.

At the occasion, awards were given to teachers, educationists and social activists in recognition of their commendable performance in education sector.