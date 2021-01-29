Intelligentsia, academia input imperative for quality legislation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday said that intelligentsia and academia input was imperative for quality legislation.

He said that legislation being the prime function of Parliament needs research and technical support especially at drafting stage.

“Legislative drafting as an elective course in law schools will support the process of drafting both at federal and provincial level.”

He expressed these views at the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between National Assembly Secretariat and MANTAQ- a research centre in the Parliament House.

The MoU was signed by Tahir Hussain, Secretary National Assembly and Farzana Yaqoob, CEO of Mantaq.

Asad Qaiser said that the cooperation between Academia and Parliament would enable to legislate in the best public interest.

He welcomed the initiative of MANTAQ- a research institute to start TADVEEN- A Legislative Drafting and Research programme under which legislative drafting research and review will be offered as an elective course in law schools of Lahore Institute of Management Sciences (LUMS) and KINNAIRD University, Lahore.

Asad Qaiser said that it was first time in the history of Parliament that youth is being engaged in the parliamentary legislation to further the democratic norms in the society.

This MoU aims at building Cooperation and support for legislative drafting, legislative scrutiny and research for quality legislation.

Representative of Tadveen faculty expressed their gratitude to Asad Qaiser for his interest and support for legislative research and intelligentsia drafting expertise.

He assured that National Assembly Secretariat and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) would fully support the students for their learning in legislative drafting and understanding the basic principles of drafting.

This would lead to capacitating able human resources for legal drafting.

Farzana Yaqoob remarked about lack of quality legislative drafters. She also appreciated Speaker’s support for academia and legislation matters.

Hamid Ali Shah Retired Chief Justice Lahore High Court and head of the core committee of Tadveen said that such kinds of courses would include across the board students from law schools of all over parliament and it would be appropriate initiative to make Parliament more inclusive.