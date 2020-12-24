ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD), Sayed Zulfikar Abass Bukhari Thursday said that the Israeli card of the anti-government elements failed badly as international news website apologized with him over broadcasting fake news.

After India, the agenda of the Israeli lobby also got exposed, said Zulfi Bukhari in a news release.

The news published at Middle East Monitor (MEM) website about Zulfi Bukhari was false and extremely exaggerated without a shred of truth.

Relations with Israel and news attributed to Zulfi Bukhari proved to be false and the pro-Israel British website has removed all links to false news.

It beggars belief that Middle East Monitor published an unvetted and unproved story that has been exposed as a shabby fraud.

The director of MEM in a letter, apologized for broadcasting baseless news about Zulfi Bukhari.

The Middle East Monitor website acknowledged that the news was untrue.

In fact on the day Middle East Monitor alleged that Zulfi Bukhari was in Israel he was participating in meetings and events in Pakistan, some of which were held in public.

Zulfi Bukhari said “It is hoped that senior journalists and anchors who made allegations in the name of baseless sources will also publicly apologize”.

He said that be sure to confirm the news to save yourself from embarrassment in the future.