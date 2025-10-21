Integrated system launched under CM’s vision to eliminate smog, says Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the provincial government has launched a comprehensive, technology-driven system to reduce smog and improve air quality across the province.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Punjab government is taking concrete steps to tackle environmental challenges through data-driven and technology-based solutions.

She said that in the past, the entire provincial response was reactive rather than preventive. No data, air monitoring system, modern machinery, environmental protection teams, or forecasting tools to assess air quality levels, she added.

Currently, she said that 41 air quality monitors have been installed across Punjab, and by June next year, the number will reach 100, all meeting international standards.

This is an AI-based modern system that will help identify smog hotspots in real time, enabling prompt mitigation and control measures, she added.

The minister said that 11,000 brick kilns have been mapped and tagged with QR codes, and now no kiln in Lahore Division emits visible smoke.

She further said that 400,000 acres of rice harvesting had been done through balers and Kubota harvesters, significantly reducing stubble burning.

She said that 15 smoke guns are operational to assist in mitigation, and 91 balers are currently working in Lahore.

“Under the Chief Minister’s vision, a complete, integrated system has been developed to combat smog,” she stated.

She urged the citizens to play their role and act responsibly to ensure clean air for all.