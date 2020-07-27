Integrated plan afoot to generate 100,000 MW through indigenous resources: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Monday informed the Senate that the government had an integrated plan to generate 100,000 MW by 2047 through indigenous resources to ensure energy security and boost industries. Winding up discussion on a motion that this House may discuss the issue of increase in circular debt beyond Rs 1660 million, moved by Mushtaq Ahmad, the minister said share of indigenous energy would be enhanced to 80 per cent to get rid of expensive energy based on imported fuel. He said the energy projects would be set up in areas under the integrated programme.

The minister said Renewable Energy (RE) Plan would be placed before Council of Common Interests (CCI) and Sindh and Balochistan would be major beneficiaries as mainly solar and wind projects would be set up in these provinces. The policy targets increasing the share of alternative energy in the energy mix up to a level of 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

Some 8000 MW would be added through RE by 2025 and its share would be increased to 30,000 MW by 2030, he added. Lamenting the poor policies of the previous governments of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said costly agreements were signed with power companies, due to which the public was facing high rates.

Omar Ayub said the PML-N government had announced heavy unfunded subsidy during its last year that damaged the economy of the country. The minister said it was unfortunate that the previous government had generated expensive electricity through liquefied natural gas (LNG). He said the circular debt had reached to Rs 450 billion during PML-N government and Rs 39 billion per month was pilling up in it. The PTI government managed to bring it down to Rs 12 billion per month, he added. Omar Ayub said the previous governments did not enhance the power tariff despite NEPRA’s determination.

This move was aimed at winning the general elections and continued power supply to loss making feeders resulted in the piling up of Rs 200 billion in dues, he added. He said the government also up-graded the transmission line and now over 25000 MW could easily be transmitted it. Earlier, the system could only transmit 18,000 MW, he said, adding there was frequent tripping on 500 kV and 220 kV lines of NTDC. However, he said owing to up-grading the transmission lines, no tripping was witnessed during last winter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government collected Rs 121 billion more revenue in the energy sector. Around 80% feeders had been cleared from power pilferage and remaining 20 per cent would also be cleared, he added. He said various mega projects including Diamer Basha, Mohmand dams and other hydel projects had been started to get cheap hydel electricity. Regarding K-Electric, Omar Ayub said the company did not make any investment in its distribution network. The government was providing 850 MW to KE from national grid and was ready to supply more electricity but due lack of Central Delivery Point additional electricity could not be provided, he said.

He said the KE was asked to set up at least two grid of 500 kV so more electricity could be supplied to it from national grid. The KE would also add LNG based power plant to enhance its generation capacity by next year, he said.