Inspection team visits Passport Office after receiving complaints

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): On the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib, an inspection team visited the Passport Office on Monday after receiving complaints about delays in issuing passports.

Taking notice of complaints, the inspection team visited the Passport Office Islamabad, on the direction of Ombudsman Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, said a press release.

The inspection team led by the Senior Advisor discussed in detail the entire process of issuing passports to ascertain the causes of inordinate delay and breakdown of efficient delivery of services in the Passport Office.

The team interviewed a large number of people who had come to get their passports in the Passport Offices located in the G-8 and G-10 Sectors.

The team was informed by the applicants that they had been visiting the Passport Office to collect their documents for many months and their visas had expired in the process.

The administration of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports informed the visiting inspection team that the printing of passports got delayed due to the non-availability of lamination paper.

They assured the inspection team that the backlog would be cleared soon as the lamination paper was now in hand. The inspection team advised the administration to ensure the timely procurement of lamination paper in future so that the applicants do not face this problem again.

The administration was also advised to ensure the issuance of passports within the prescribed timeframe. The inspection team further advised the administration of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports Office to refund the fee charged for urgent passports in case of late delivery.

The inspection team on arrival at G-10 Passport Office observed hundreds of applicants waiting to collect their travel documents. The lack of proper seating arrangements was causing further agony to the visitors.

The inspection team will submit its report based on its recommendations for the consideration of the Wafaqi Mohtasib within one week. Meanwhile, Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the Secretary Interior Division to take stock of the working of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports comprehensively to ensure efficient delivery of services in future.