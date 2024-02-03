Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Information ministry launches media helpline for elections’ coverage: Solangi

Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday said the information ministry had launched an exclusive helpline for local and international media to cover the general election scheduled for February 8.
“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched “Media Helpline-MoIB” mediahelpline.moib.gov.pk,” said the minister in a post on X formerly Twitter.

According to him, it was a dedicated online platform exclusively developed for local and international journalists and media persons to cover the General Election of Pakistan 2024.

“It will help in lodging online complaints while covering election activities through mobiles, laptops, and other devices,” the minister added.

