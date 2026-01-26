Info Minister felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

Monday, January 26, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday extended felicitations to the newly elected leadership of the Lahore Press Club.
In his statement, the minister congratulated Arshad Ansari on being elected President of the Club.
He also extended felicitations to Salman Qureshi on his election as Senior Vice President, Afzaal Talib as General Secretary, Nasira Ateeq and Madiha Almas as Vice Presidents, Salik Nawaz as Finance Secretary, and Imran Sheikh as Joint Secretary of the Lahore Press Club.
Tarar pledged all possible support for the welfare of journalists, emphasizing that the Press Club serves as a strong voice of the media fraternity and plays a vital role in promoting professional values and unity.
He emphasized that press clubs serve a vital role in fostering professional values and enhancing unity among journalists.
The minister voiced confidence that the new leadership of the Lahore Press Club will actively work to address journalists’ concerns, strengthen the institution’s welfare, and uphold press freedom.
The minister expressed hope that the new leadership would work with dedication for the promotion of professional journalism and the welfare of the journalist community.
