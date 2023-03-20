Indus Highway’s restoration underway after devastating floods

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on a number of road schemes and bridge construction projects to permanently restore the affected sections of the Indus Highway (N-55), which is a major roadway that connects various cities and towns.

Talking to APP here on Monday, an official of NHA said that various sections of the Indus Highway (N-55) spanning 281 kilometres, were severely damaged during the recent heavy rains and floods that caused a disruption in traffic flow.

He said that the road section near Sehwan, measuring about 3 kilometres, was severely damaged and remained inundated for over one and a half months. However, he said that the repair and restoration of the said road portions have almost been completed and traffic has been temporarily restored.

He stated that for permanent restoration, the NHA has approved road schemes under Annul Maintenance Program 2021-22, which are currently under the procurement process.

The official informed that three new bridges are also being proposed near Sehwan to address the damage caused by the floods. “The proposed bridges include the Sehwan Bridge, the Danister Wah Bridge, and the New Bridge Near Sehwan” he added.

He highlighted that the NHA has already approved the PC-I under ADB Flood Emergency Loan for the construction of the bridges on 6th December 2022. The total length of the bridges involved is 260 meters and the procurement process for the same is underway at NHA, he added.

In addition, he said the NHA has taken various measures to restore the traffic flow temporarily which include the construction of protection embankments, de-watering of flood water from the road, filling of cuts, minor repairs on an emergency basis, and removal of earthen bunds at Dadu and Mehar Bypass for free flow of traffic.

He highlighted that the restoration works have been completed for the Sehwan to Bhan Saeedabad stretch from 140 to 143 km and the Johi Branch to Mehar stretch from 218 to 242 km. Both the stretches are now open for all kinds of traffic, he maintained.

He underlined that the NHA has recently awarded periodic maintenance works for the Indus Highway (N-55), including the functional overlay of Khudaabad-Dadu, the structural overlay of Carriageway Sann-Aamri and these projects are at the mobilization stage.

He said that upcoming periodic maintenance works for the Indus Highway (N-55) also include Mehar-Kolachi, Wagan-Mehar-Dadu and Kolachi-Khairpur Nathan Shah and these projects are under tendering process.

He stated that upcoming periodic maintenance works for the Indus Highway (N-55) also include the functional overlay of Sehewan-Baubak, Bhan Saeedabad-Khudaabad, Kotri – Majhand – Jamshoro, Allahabad-Dadu and these projects would be completed within the stipulated time after awarding of contracts.