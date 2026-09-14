Indonesian Naval Chief calls on COAS Syed Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, Sep 14 (APP):Chief of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ here on Monday at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, said a news release issued on Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the existing military-to-military relations and reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the domains of professional training, defence collaboration and joint exercises.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding and brotherly relations with Indonesia, significantly in the defence and security domains.

Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their contributions towards regional peace and stability.