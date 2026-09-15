Indonesian Naval Chief calls on Admiral Naveed Ashraf

RAWALPINDI, Sep 15 (APP):Chief of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali on Tuesday called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was presented Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral naval cooperation were discussed.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to enhance cooperation through training, reciprocal visits and joint naval exercises. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards regional maritime security.

During his visit to Karachi, Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali also interacted with Pakistan Navy Field Commanders, Managing Director Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. He also visited Pakistan Navy Fleet Unit and Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

The visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Indonesia defence and naval cooperation, the news release added.