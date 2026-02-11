Indonesian investment minister visits Pakistan to boost bilateral economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Indonesia’s Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry, Rosan Roeslani, paid an official visit to Pakistan from February 9 to 10 at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, reaffirming both countries’ commitment to deepening economic and investment ties.

Rosan Roeslani also serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indonesia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, Danantara.

Welcoming the Indonesian Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation with Indonesia, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said.

During the visit, Rosan Roeslani called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif where he appreciated the historic visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, to Pakistan on 8–9 December 2025, as well as the landmark decisions taken during that visit, including initiatives aimed at enhancing mutual investment and deepening the overall economic partnership between the two countries.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to providing a conducive, transparent, and investment-friendly environment to facilitate investments by Danantara and to advance mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Rosan Roeslani also held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of enhancing mutual investment as a key pillar of Pakistan–Indonesia economic cooperation.

The Indonesian Minister was given a comprehensive briefing by the Ministry of Finance, the Board of Investment, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Pakistan’s investment potential, priority sectors, and bankable projects, highlighting the wide range of investment opportunities available in the country.

Both sides agreed to promote investment collaboration across diverse sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, information technology, mining and minerals, digital infrastructure, health, connectivity, and energy. In this regard, it was agreed to establish institutional engagement between Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Danantara.

The visit of Rosan Roeslani underscores the shared resolve of Pakistan and Indonesia to elevate bilateral economic engagement and translate leadership-level initiatives into tangible outcomes.