Indonesian FM arrives for OIC moot, says her presence reflects solidarity with Afghans

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi on Saturday arrived here to attend 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal received the foreign minister.

Special arrangements are made to welcome the delegates of OIC member states at Islamabad International Airport, arriving to participate in the moot.

The core objectives of the conference are to highlight the need for urgent assistance and mobilization of resources to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to media the Indonesian FM said, “Her presence here today is reflection of our solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.”

She said Indonesia was always ready to contribute to the welfare of Afghans.

“The Muslim world has the responsibility to make Afghanistan better for its people.”

She extended gratitude to Pakistan for hosting a special moot on Afghanistan.