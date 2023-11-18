Indonesian Embassy hosts Family Gala

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): The Embassy of Indonesia in Pakistan on Saturday organised a “Family Gala: Fun Games and Sports” to celebrate the strong bonds between Indonesian and Pakistani friends from different walks of life.

Diplomatic corps, government officials, media professionals along their families participated in the event, said a news release issued by the embassy.

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio expressed his gratitude to friends of Indonesia from the diplomatic community and Pakistan for their support and good cooperation which helped the Embassy in strengthening bilateral ties and people-to-people connection between the two countries.

He thanked media professionals of Pakistan for their continued support of the Embassy’s works in promoting economic and socio-development in Indonesia to the wider audience in Pakistan.

The envoy further added that cultural activities play an important role in building bridges of understanding and friendship, and the Embassy looks forward to hosting more such celebrations in the future.

Chairperson of Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Riffat Shaheen presented the replica hand-sculpted gift of the world’s largest flower model, “Titan Arum” to the Embassy.

This awe-inspiring creation was unveiled by the Ambassador of Indonesia with his spouse and Riffat Shaheen, symbolizing the flourishing friendship between the two brotherly nations.

“Titan Arum is a symbol of long life, beauty, resilience and cultural richness, this flower is a token of love for the Indonesian people”, mentioned Ms Riffat Shaheen, who is also a renowned Fine Artist, sculptor and painter.

The event showcased a musical performance by a Pakistani band and a cultural dance performance by the Indonesian ladies, delighting all attendees.

The cultural interchange sought to cultivate a more profound comprehension and admiration for the diverse traditions that Indonesia and Pakistan mutually cherish.

Entrepreneurs from the Faisalabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry set up stalls of beautiful handmade jewelry and fashionable Pakistani traditional clothes which attracted the audience.

A dedicated corner for face painting also brought out the creativity in children, turning their faces into colourful canvases filled with smiles and laughter.

Meanwhile, traditional Indonesian games added an extra layer of excitement among the children.

Ambassador Kazhar Farhadov of Azerbaijan, High Commissioner Pengiran Kamal Bashah Achmad of Brunei Darussalam and Director General, Mr. Asif Iqbal Khan of the National Library of Pakistan were among the guests that participated in the family gathering.