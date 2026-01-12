Indonesian delegation, Raza Hayat Harraj discuss bilateral ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):A high level defence delegation headed by Lt Gen (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Minister of Defence, Indonesia held a meeting with Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj and high officials of MoDP at Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, the federal minister stated that Pakistan considers Indonesia a close friend and a brotherly Muslim Nation, said a press release issued here.

He further said that the recent significant interactions between the two countries has set pace for a high yielding relationship. He also highlighted that Pakistan has immense potential in the field of defence production and expressed concurrence for establishment of Joint Working Groups for Defence Production cooperation amongst entities of both the countries.

Lt Gen (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin has shown keen interest in expediting the Joint Working Groups and stressed that it will open doors for future collaboration and help in exploring and benefiting from each other’s capabilities.

Raza Harraj stated that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other. He also extended invitation to the Indonesian Authorities to actively participate in the Defence Exhibition IDEAS-2026 to explore defence collaboration.

Lt Gen (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on behalf of the Indonesian delegation thanked Minister for Defence Production for extending warm hospitality and said that Pakistan is a very important country with rich culture, working democracy and vibrant economy.

Both sides expressed the hope that the brotherly relationship is translated into long term relationship based on mutual trust and respect.