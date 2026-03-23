Indonesian Ambassador greets nation on “Pakistan Day”

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): On the momentous occasion of Pakistan Day, His Excellency, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the government and the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Pakistan Day March 23rd, stands as a symbol of the unwavering determination, unity, and vision of the Pakistani nation.

It commemorates a defining moment in history that laid the foundation for a sovereign state guided by the ideals of justice, democracy, and progress.

On this significant day, “we pay tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the people of Pakistan, whose enduring spirit continues to inspire generations.”

The Government and people of Indonesia join Pakistan in celebrating this historic occasion with great admiration and respect. Indonesia deeply values its longstanding relations with Pakistan, rooted in shared history, cultural affinities, and common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Over the years, the partnership between our two nations has grown stronger across diverse fields, including trade, education, defense, and people-to-people exchanges.

His Excellency Chandra reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties of friendship and solidarity.

He expressed confidence that the enduring relationship between Indonesia and Pakistan will continue to flourish, contributing positively to regional harmony and global peace.

On this joyous occasion, the Ambassador conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of Pakistan. May the nation achieve greater heights of development, unity, and success in the years ahead. He also expressed hope that the spirit of Pakistan Day will further inspire collective efforts toward building a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

Please accept, on behalf of the Government and people of Indonesia, our sincere felicitations and warm regards on this proud national day.