Indonesia sends USD$193.000 logistics for flood relief in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):The Government of Indonesia on Tuesday sent additional logistics worth USD$193.000 for flood relief in Pakistan.

The third and fourth batches of humanitarian assistance from the people and the Government of Indonesia for the people of Pakistan have arrived in Karachi.

The logistics worth around USD 193.000 contains hygiene kits, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, and mosquito nets weighing a total of 15 tons, said a press release issued here.

Consul General Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat representing the Indonesian government entrusted the assistance to the representative of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Karachi.

The two governments had signed grant agreement on December 22 last, when the Indonesian government presented assistance amounting to around USD 1 million to NDMA.

The grant previously pledged by President Joko Widodo during telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif will be utilized in the recovery and rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population in the aftermath of the 2022 Pakistan floods.

Floodwaters continue to recede in many flood-hit areas across Pakistan. According to the UN report on December 6, 2022, around 11 districts of Sindh and two districts of Balochistan are still submerged.

As the two biggest Muslim majority countries, Indonesia and Pakistan have strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship. The two countries have always supported each other at the time of natural calamities.

Early on September 2022, the Government of the Republic of Indonesia had sent first batch of assistance weighing around 90 tons, followed by the dispatchment of 29 health professionals to the affected areas in Sindh.