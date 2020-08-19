Indiscriminate accountability govt’s topmost priority: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary Wednesday said that indiscriminate accountability for corrupt elements and transparency were remains topmost priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

PTI government has changed the overall narrative of corruption and launched a serious campaign against the political bigwigs involved in corruption, he said while speaking in a Radio Pakistan’s current affair programme.

Fawad Ch said the previous governments made Pakistan an import based economy, adding, the incumbent government is planting more manufacturing plants to increase exports and decrease the dependency on imports.

Pakistan’s digital economy is strengthening due to developments in the science and technology sector, he added.

He further said the world acknowledged Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that they took great initiative for the betterment of the environment through initiating programmes like “The Billion Tree Tsunami”.

Minister said the government successfully manufactured COVID-19 pandemic protective equipment and ventilators. “We have saved millions of dollars by manufacturing ventilators locally”, he said.

“We would be able to manufacture stunts in the coming days. We are also planning to introduce technology packages for small agriculture farms”, he said.

“We are planning to make government schools science and technology-friendly to improve the standard of public schools”, he added.

The government is creating conducive environment to generate massive job opportunities for youth and skilled labourers, Fawad mentioned.

Bio technology, mechanical engineering and entrepreneurship and agriculture are the hot sectors as far as job opportunities are concerned, he explained.