India’s water manipulation worsens floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Pakistan is reeling under unprecedented floods aggravated by India’s deliberate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and its manipulation of river outflows without sharing timely flood warnings.

India’s unilateral move to hold the IWT in abeyance has left Pakistan without critical advance warnings of extraordinary water discharges from dams across the border. The absence of timely alerts has compounded the devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains, leaving the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers in extremely high flood levels.

A report covered by a section of Pakistani media quoted provisions of the 1960 IWT, which bind both countries to communicate extraordinary discharges of water and operate dams to prevent material damage. However, while India issued a limited alert for the Tawi tributary, it failed to provide updated data about the Sutlej River, which surged beyond 122,000 cusecs, inundating large parts of South Punjab.

The report noted that since suspending the IWT on April 23, India has manipulated outflows of Chenab waters, first reducing them to cause shortages and later releasing them abruptly, aggravating downstream flooding. The few alerts received from India in recent days were insufficient, as unlike previous practice, they did not cover all reservoirs on eastern rivers.

Analysts said India’s refusal to honour the IWT provisions, coupled with erratic water releases, threatens Pakistan’s agriculture, economy, and food security, while heightening risks of humanitarian disaster and public unrest.