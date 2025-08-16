India’s regional isolation pushes it toward Latin America, Africa and beyond

- Advertisement -

By Shaira Batool

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): After years of pushing assertive policies in its neighborhood, India now finds itself increasingly isolated in South Asia. Strained ties with nearly all its immediate neighbors have forced New Delhi to look beyond the region, to Latin America, Africa, and other distant partners, in search of diplomatic relevance and economic opportunities. This pivot marks not just a change in direction, but also a quiet admission that regional goodwill has eroded under the weight of hegemonic ambitions.

Since 2014, the Modi government’s increasingly unilateral and hegemonic approach has steadily alienated many of its neighbors. Now, with influence shrinking across South Asia, India is looking far afield. particularly to Latin America — in a bid to rebuild global standing and economic resilience.

This shift is driven by both necessity and ambition. Once a low priority, Latin America is now central to India’s foreign policy. Modi’s 2025 visits to Brazil and Chile underscored this change.

Experts argue that India’s overseas shift is partly reactive, a response to growing Chinese influence and its own weakening position at home.

Maj Gen (R) Raza Muhammad, a CPEC scholar and former Pakistani diplomat, told APP:

“India cannot match China’s financial footprint, especially across the 150+ countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The U.S. and its allies are backing India to counter China, but India may also be forced to align with U.S. trade demands under President Trump for its own survival.”

India’s approach is no longer confined to Latin America. It is also expanding ties in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific — regions offering energy resources, raw materials, and untapped markets. Yet Latin America stands out as a focal point, not only for its economic potential but for its geopolitical neutrality in Asia’s power struggles.

Meanwhile, India’s own neighborhood tells a very different story.

– Nepal, in a rare move, redrew its official map in 2020 to include disputed territories with India — a direct challenge to New Delhi’s claims.

– The Maldives ordered the withdrawal of Indian military personnel in early 2025, part of a rising “India Out” movement that reflects growing public resentment.

– Sri Lanka has deepened ties with China, handing over major infrastructure projects like Hambantota Port, sidelining Indian interests.

– Even Bhutan, long considered a reliable ally, has quietly opened border talks with China — something unthinkable a decade ago.

– The regional body SAARC remains paralyzed since 2016, mainly due to India’s refusal to engage with Pakistan, undermining its leadership in South Asia.

Ties with Pakistan remain hostile. The border standoff with China continues in a state of strategic limbo. Relations with Bangladesh, once a close ally, have cooled considerably following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and the election of M. Younus, whose foreign policy is less India-centric.

Zafar Paracha, General Secretary of ECAP, underscored the issue of regional trust:

“India is not seen as a reliable trade partner. It puts its own interests first. Now, after facing tariff pressure from the U.S., it’s turning to Latin America, Africa and beyond for economic cover.”

Dr. Ashraf Wani, an economic analyst, points out that India’s outreach is about risk management, not replacement:

“India wants to reduce its dependence on the U.S., EU, and Gulf countries — but Latin America is a supplement, not a substitute. Managing all these relationships will be a test of its diplomatic maturity.”

India’s outreach to Latin America and Africa is driven by clear economic and strategic goals. In Latin America, it is eyeing critical minerals like lithium and copper, along with energy resources and agricultural imports. Africa offers access to oil, rare earth elements, and growing markets for Indian pharmaceuticals and digital services.

However, the path is not without obstacles. Distance, high logistics costs, limited shipping routes, and absence of strong trade agreements hinder deeper integration. Overcoming these challenges requires sustained investment in diplomacy, infrastructure, and policy coordination.

This global pivot reflects New Delhi’s effort to counter waning influence in the neighborhood. But it raises a broader question: can India, which has struggled to maintain trust among its closest neighbors, forge durable partnerships across distant continents?