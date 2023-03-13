India’s passenger plane leaves for Doha after ‘medical emergency’ landing at JIAP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):A passenger plane of India made a ‘medical emergency’ landing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi at 0012 hours on Monday and left for its destination, Doha (Qatar), after around a four-hour stopover.

The pilot of a Doha-bound Air Indigo flight, which took off from Delhi, was 16 nautical miles east of Panjgur (Balochistan) when he made the emergency call requesting a doctor and ambulance, an Aviation Division news release said.

“The pilot requested to divert the plane, which carried 163 passengers, to Karachi because of the sickness of a passenger,” it added.

The pilot asked that the patient, a 60-year-old Nigerian national (identified as Abdullah), was not breathing and had no pulse.

Following the medical inspection, the Air Indigo flight left for its destination at 4:06 am, with the body of the ill-fated Nigerian national on board.