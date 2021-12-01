Indian troops martyr 20 Kashmiris in November

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twenty Kashmiris during the last month of November in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday of those killed eight Kashmiris were martyred in fake encounters and in custody.



During the month, eighteen (18) people were injured due to use of brute force, firing and teargas shells by Indian police and paramilitary personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the occupied territory.



While 66 civilians, mostly youth, activists and students,were arrested and several of them were booked under black law Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 209 cordon and search operations in the territory.



These killings rendered three (3) woman widowed and six (6) children orphaned and a house was damaged by Indian troops during the period.