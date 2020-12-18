Indian troops deliberately target a UN vehicle in Chirikot Sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of LOC.

Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with 2 Military Observers on board, enroute to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

“It must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings,” DG ISPR said in a tweet.

…vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings. While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued & evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/NvDvjHKN6d — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2020

He said While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued & evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot.

Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well.

…disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army. Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with #UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties. (4/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2020

This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army.

Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.