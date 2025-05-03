Indian terrorism being condemned globally: Mushaal Mullick

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Saturday, said that India’s attempts to blame Pakistan for a fake operation had failed as Indian terrorism was being condemned globally.

Addressing a news conference here, she, the wife of detained Hurriyet Leader Yasin Malik, said that the international community globally and Indian people inside condemned the Indian government as well.

She said the Indian government was perpetrating atrocities and bloodshed against the innocent Kashmiri people, who were continuing their struggle just for the right of self-determination.

“Kashmiris are paying a heavy price for India’s false flag operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the chairperson added.

Mushaal Mullick stressed that every Kashmiri was facing oppression and barbarism, stating that the economy, tourism and agriculture of IIOJK were being destroyed ruthlessly by India.

She urged the international community to take notice of the gruesome human rights violations committed by India and demanded that RSS be banned immediately. India was involved in State terrorism and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people, she emphasised.

She said that Kashmiris were being arrested and martyred while the Indian government was not ready to make concessions to anyone, despite that Kashmiris were continuing their indigenous movement till a logical conclusion and India had no courage to suppress the freedom struggle in that regard.

The chairperson expressed her commitment that at this time, we were fully supporting the Pakistan armed forces, who were ready to strongly respond to Indian aggression and misadventure in a befitting and decisive manner.

Mushaal Mullick said that China had announced to stand with Pakistan, and Bangladesh had already given a befitting and strapping reply to India.

She said that Kashmiris have the right to IIOJK’s rivers, but not India, and they were breathing for Pakistan.

Responding to a question, she said there was a need to be careful while using social media and other social networking accounts.