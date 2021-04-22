LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): As many as 818 Indian Sikh yatrees on Thursday returned home after completing their 10-day visit to Pakistan for attending Vesakhi festival.

Additional Secretary Shrine Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pakistan Sikh Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satuant Singh and other members saw off the pilgrims at the Wahga Border here.

On this occasion, Sikh yatrees raised slogans “PM Imran Khan zindabad” and “Sikh Muslim friendship zindabad”.

Party leader Harpal Singh said: “We are thankedful to Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmed for making the best arrangements and excellent hospitality.”

Sardar Amerjeet Singh and Sardar Gumeet Singh said the board was looking after their sacred places effectively, adding that Sikh and Hindu living in Pakistan were very happy and satisfied over steps taken by the board.