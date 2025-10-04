Indian security leadership’s provocative remarks: Pak Army warns of resolute response without any qualms

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 04 (APP):Expressing deep concern over highly provocative statements made by the Indian Defence Minister and the Indian Army and Air Chiefs, the Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that in case of a fresh round of hostilities, Pakistan shall not hold back but will respond resolutely, without any qualms or restraint.

“We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment. These irresponsible statements indicate a renewed attempt at fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression – a prospect which might lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR cautioned that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation.

It further said that those seeking to establish a new normal must know that Pakistan has established a new normal of response, which will be swift, decisive and destructive. “In the face of unwarranted threats and reckless aggression, the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.

This time, we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory. As for the talk of erasing Pakistan from the map, India must know that if the situation comes, the erasure will be mutual,” the ISPR said.

For decades, India has benefitted from playing the victim card and painting Pakistan in a negative light, while stoking violence and perpetrating terrorism in South Asia and beyond. This narrative has been sufficiently debunked and now the world recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epi-centre of regional instability, the statement further added.

“Earlier this year, the Indian aggression against Pakistan brought two nuclear powers to the brink of a major war. However, India seems to have forgotten the wreckage of its fighter jets and the wrath of Pakistan’s long-range vectors. Suffering from collective amnesia, India now seems to be aching for the next round of confrontation,” it further said.