Indian SC decision on Kashmir biggest violation of Huamn Rights :Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):In a rebuke to the Indian Sup­reme Court’s decision to uphold the 2019 revocation of occ­upied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on human rights and women empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the decision is the biggest violation of human rights.

Addressing a seminar jointly organised by the International Islamic University (IIUI), and Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights titled “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All” at the varsity’s new campus on Tuesday, she said that violation of human rights in any region including Ghaza and Kashmir has raised concerns about the rights of civilians as use of forces to suppress movements of human freedom have sparked international debate.

SAPM further said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is facing excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on freedom of expression. The conflict has been a longstanding issue that demands a sustainable solution.

Mr Justice Dr Muhammad Syed Anwer, Aalim Judge of Federal Shariat Court, Islamabad also addressed this occasion and said that International Islamic University Islamabad has played a pivotal role in establishing the forums to support human rights and this event commemorating human rights day is significantly arranged keeping given the present situation of human rights violation across the globe.

He also elaborated on the concept of human rights in detail among the audience in the light of principles of Islam. Mr Justice Anwar congratulated the university administration for holding this gathering that is actively participated by students, faculty members and human rights activists to commemorate Human Rights Day at this venue.

Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary, of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan said that Palestine and Kashmir are facing violations of human rights, while the world doesn’t pay attention to their atrocities.

Prof. Dr Samina Malik, Rector, IIUI also expressed views on human rights and said that freedom, equality and justice for all are the founding pillars of civilized nations. She said educational institutions are the best source to promote awareness regarding human rights.

On this occasion, speakers of the seminar condemned unanimously the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. They demanded reversal of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; and implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people could achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

It was also attended by renowned personalities of media, women rights activists and famous politicians, faculty members and a large number of male and female students.