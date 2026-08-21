Indian proxies’ inimical designs to be defeated through collective national resolve: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, reiterated that the inimical designs of Indian proxies will be defeated through the collective resolve of the nation and the state’s unwavering, resolute and decisive response.

During interacting with notables and political leadership of Balochistan, the COAS said that Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan are foreign-sponsored proxies being employed by hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan, obstruct its development and create a wedge between the state and its people, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS underscored that the present and future of Balochistan and Pakistan are one and forever.

He highlighted that Balochistan is blessed with talented, resilient, patriotic and proud people.

He emphasized that clear national narrative and enduring peace and stability are fundamental to unlocking the province’s true economic potential, attracting investment and translating its abundant human and natural resources into tangible prosperity for its people.

The Field Marshal stressed that there is no dearth of talent or opportunities amongst the youth of Balochistan, who remain the most vibrant and promising segment of our society.

He emphasized that empowering the youth and providing them opportunities to contribute to national progress remains central to sustainable development.

Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the role of the notables and society leaders of Balochistan in promoting peace, strengthening social cohesion and advancing a constructive national discourse.

He emphasized the need to holistically and without hesitation counter hostile propaganda, expose false narratives and project the true potential, progress and aspirations of Balochistan and its people. He underscored that the destiny of Balochistan rests only in the hands of the people of Balochistan.

The notables and participants reaffirmed their commitment to peace, development and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.

They resolved to stand shoulder to shoulder with the State and Armed Forces against all foreign-sponsored threats to peace and stability.

They expressed their firm resolve to contribute towards people centric development leading towards peaceful, stable and prosperous Balochistan where only truth shall prevail and inimical forces narrative is buried in its own propaganda and fakery, the news release said.