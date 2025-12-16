Indian media propaganda linking Bondi Beach incident to Pakistan flops

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Indian media propaganda against Pakistan has once again failed, as India’s own news outlet ‘The Print’ brought verified facts about the Bondi Beach incident in Australia.

According to The Print, Sajid Akram—the individual involved in the incident—moved to Australia in 1998 from India. The report confirmed that he belonged to Hyderabad in India’s Telangana state and was of Indian origin. It further revealed that his son, Naveed Akram, is an Australian citizen by birth.

The report further said that Australian authorities sought information about Sajid Akram from India and that at no stage was any link to Pakistan mentioned.

Meanwhile, several Indian and Israeli media organizations began blaming Pakistan without verification immediately after the name surfaced, running a coordinated campaign contrary to established facts.

The report also exposed attempts to defame Pakistan through fake social media accounts, aimed at portraying the incident as a false-flag operation linked to Pakistan.

The Bondi Beach incident has once again exposed the false narrative of the Indian media, as the allegations against Pakistan collapsed on the basis of facts reported by Indian media itself.