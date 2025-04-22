25.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIndian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again
National

Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again

36
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Following an alleged attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as usual, Indian media has started to fabricate and spread false propaganda.

On Tuesday afternoon, an alleged attack on tourists took place in Pahalgam area of IIOJK.

Indian media and especially social media accounts linked to Indian intelligence RAW started spewing venom against Pakistan immediately after the attack.

Sources said that in the attack non-Muslims were targeted with a specific motive.

Sources also said that traditionally, India wants to divert the world’s attention from the security situation in IIOJK which was beyond the control of the Indian government by creating a false flag drama during the visit of a foreign leader or on an important occasion.

The sources pointed out that it was no coincidence that the alleged attack on tourists in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was carried out at a time when the US Vice President was also visiting India.

Even before this, Modi has been creating a false flag operation several times to gain political advantage and cover up his failures.

The sources further said that Indian government and the Indian army have completely failed due to their brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan