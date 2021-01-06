ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the Indian funded international terrorist organizations have clubbed their resources together to fan hatred and communal violence in Pakistan but the security institutions, government and people were fully alive to foil such nefarious designs.

Talking to media he said India was pouring huge funds to defame Pakistan with the sole aim to destroy it on the pattern of Iraq, Libya and Yemen. Indeed country’s armed forces were fully alive to meet the challenge.

The nation, security institutions and were in consensus to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The national security institutions were committed to bring the assassinators of innocent coalminers to the book by tracking them.

A delegation of noted Ulema would visit Quetta to express solidarity with Hazara community, who were protesting the coldblooded massacre of their fellow coalminers in Mach, Balochistan by the terrorists the other day. The murder of innocent mineworkers was the murder of the entire country.

The government was committed to nab and punish the culprits of the heinous crime, he said. He urged the international community to take notice of persistent Indian conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan to destabilize it.

“The country has sacrificed over 80,000 lives for achieving peace in the country. Nation owes armed forces for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the country.”

Responding to a question, he said the nabbed culprits, who vandalized Hindu shrine near Karak the other day would not go scot free. Country’s Ulema were in consensus regarding protecting the rights of minorities.

To another question, he said Interfaith Harmony Councils were being established at country’s Union Council level.