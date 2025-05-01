37.8 C
National

Indian false flag Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Army war exercises in full swing

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):The Pakistan Army’s war exercises are in full swing following the Indian false flag Pahalgam attack.
In line with combat strategy, sources said that modern weapons are being practically demonstrated during the drills. Both light and heavy modern weaponry — including tanks, artillery, and infantry units — are actively participating in the exercises.
The exercises are aimed at delivering a strong and decisive response to any enemy aggression.
The Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared to respond promptly and forcefully to any Indian provocation.
