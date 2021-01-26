Indian claim of big democracy is totally a fraud: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 26 (APP): Commenting on Indian Republic Day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said Indian claim to be a big democracy of the world was totally a fraud merely aimed at to hoodwink the international community of the true ugly picture of turbulent India.

He, in a statement, said, “In fact, India is a terrorist state with aggressive posture and expansionism designs where the minorities were totally unsaved”.

He said India had intensified the reign of terror for the last over seven decades to crush the indigenous peaceful freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister said Kashmiri people had been offering unprecedented sacrifices with men and material which had no example in the past.

He urged the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and ever lasting peace in the region.

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control observed Indian Republic Day as a ‘black day’ to invite the world attention towards gruesome human rights violations and continued denial by India to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.