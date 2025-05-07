32.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIndian attack on water reservoirs blatant violation of Int’l laws, norms
National

Indian attack on water reservoirs blatant violation of Int’l laws, norms

64
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Indian attack on water reservoirs is a blatant violation of international laws, as the intake structure of the Noseri Dam, located on the Neelum River, was targeted at 2 a.m. last night.

They said that targeting water reservoirs is not only a blatant violation of international laws but also against international norms.

Security Sources termed Indian shelling on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project the worst aggression on Pakistan’s water reservoirs.

Indian shelling damaged the intake gates besides targeting a hydraulic protection unit of the system, they said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan