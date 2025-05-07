Indian attack on water reservoirs blatant violation of Int’l laws, norms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): Indian attack on water reservoirs is a blatant violation of international laws, as the intake structure of the Noseri Dam, located on the Neelum River, was targeted at 2 a.m. last night.

They said that targeting water reservoirs is not only a blatant violation of international laws but also against international norms.

Security Sources termed Indian shelling on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project the worst aggression on Pakistan’s water reservoirs.

Indian shelling damaged the intake gates besides targeting a hydraulic protection unit of the system, they said.