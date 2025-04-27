37.1 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Indian Army not to be allowed to pass through Punjab to attack...
National

Indian Army not to be allowed to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

76
ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Khalistan Movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, while expressing solidarity with Pakistan, said that they would not allow the Indian Army to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan.
“We will not allow the Indian Army to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan,” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun categorically said. He said that India does not have the courage to attack Pakistan.
Pannun emphasized that they stand firmly with the people of Pakistan. “We, twenty million Sikhs, stand with Pakistan like a brick wall,” he asserted.
He further said that the oppression of minorities, especially Sikhs, in India is evident to all. “This is neither 1965 nor 1971; this is 2025,” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said.
He said that the very name “Pakistan” signifies purity. “It is our tradition that we have never initiated an attack, nor will we ever do so,” he said.
Pannun warned, “Whoever attacks does not survive — be it Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi, or Amit Shah.”
He pledged that they would bring Modi, Ajit Doval, Amit Shah, and Jaishankar to justice under international law.
He also claimed that in Pahalgam, India killed its own Hindus to serve political interests. “The attack was aimed at political gains and securing votes,” he added.
