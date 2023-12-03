India uses torture systematically to disable Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): As the world observes the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” here on Sunday, India continues to use torture systematically to disable the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, said brutal and inhuman torture techniques, employed by Indian troops, paramilitary forces and police personnel, have left thousands of Kashmiris disabled for life, including over 200 losing eyesight in one or both eyes in the occupied territory.

It said that among the most brutal tactics used in the territory by Indian troops to disable and maim the Kashmiris include the firing of bullets, pellets, teargas and PAVA (made of pelargonic acid vanillylamide, an organic compound found in natural chili pepper) shells on peaceful protesters as well as resorting to severe beatings, electric shock, crushing the leg muscles with a wooden roller, burning with heated objects and hanging upside down in interrogation centres.

The report deplored that besides, booby traps, landmines, and mine blasts were also used against the hapless Kashmiris which had caused thousands of deaths and disabled innocent people of Kashmir since 1947.

Cases of disabilities have increased manifold since India started using deadly pellets as over three thousand Kashmiris are on the verge of losing vision in one or both eyes, it added.

The report urged the international community to take notice of Indian government’s inhuman act of disabling the Kashmiris under a systematic torture mechanism in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firous, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Dr Musaib, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Ghulam Nabi War, Hakeem Abdur Rasheedand Muhammad Aaqib as well as Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and others in their separate statements said, the Indian troops and police personnel are arresting innocent youth and children in the territory and subjecting them to torture, rendering them physically disabled.

They said that many international organisations, including Human Rights Watch, had released eye-opening reports regarding Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people but despite that the Indian oppression in IIOJK was increasing day by day.

They appealed to the United Nations and world powers to play their role in halting the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.